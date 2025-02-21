Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Courtois: Haaland would be very welcome at Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois has told Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would be welcome at Real Madrid.

The Real goalkeeper was before their Champions League round 16 playoff win against City this week.

Courtois told Rio Ferdinand's podcast: "Did you expect that from (Karim) Benzema? Because obviously Cristiano (Ronaldo) was there before. Cristiano was the superstar and Benzema was kind of the next guy to support him.

"But when Cristiano left, someone else got those goals. If you're in the right place, I also think that a striker like Haaland in our team would score a lot of goals, because we're very offensive.

"I think Haaland is also this type of striker who lives from inside the box. And I think we have enough quality to get there and if you are inside the box we hit a lot of crosses."

