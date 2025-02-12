Courtois warns Real Madrid: We can't afford to think we've knocked out Man City

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned teammates their Champions League round 16 playoff isn't over.

Real have taken control with a 3-2 first-leg win at Manchester City.

But Courtois says: “Manchester City are an offensive unit and it's better to have won the game, even if we did concede goals, than ending up 0-0. It was a really good display and we conceded a couple of goals through a bit of bad luck, because the first one was their first attempt on goal and the second was a penalty.

"We struggled to convert our chances early on but the team reacted well and we made it 2-3 thanks to our belief and a feeling we were stronger than them."

“We knew we had to improve after their goal, but we were feeling good on the pitch and we knew that if we got the goal we could turn the result around. The penalty was a bit harsh and we kept believing we could level it up, and in the end we took the win."

He added, “They're very strong with the ball and we had to press effectively. We did that better in the second half and the game changed. We have to keep this up if we want to win next week because it'll be a tough game. We can't afford to think we're in the next round already."