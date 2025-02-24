Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Man Utd captain Fernandes clashed with Everton 'Giant' Mountfield
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak

Father convinced Real Madrid keeper Courtois will play for Belgium this year

Carlos Volcano
Father convinced Real Madrid keeper Courtois will play for Belgium this year
Father convinced Real Madrid keeper Courtois will play for Belgium this yearLaLiga
The father of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says his son will play for Belgium again this year.

Courtois has announced his intention to end his international retirement after Rudi Garcia was named new Belgium coach after the dismissal of Domenico Tedesco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I really missed playing for Belgium... it's been a year and a half, now I'm ready to come back," Courtois told Koora Break over the weekend.

Signs of a rapprochement were also confirmed by his father Thierry Courtois, who in recent days revealed to VTM the existence of talks between his son and the Belgian Federation.

He said, "Thibaut and the Federation are in talks. The return is imminent, perhaps against Ukraine in March, or later. Considering the busy calendar, it could also be postponed to the World Cup qualifiers."

Mentions
LaLigaCourtois ThibautReal Madrid
Related Articles
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Paz assures Como fans after 5-star Napoli performance
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong