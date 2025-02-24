Father convinced Real Madrid keeper Courtois will play for Belgium this year

The father of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says his son will play for Belgium again this year.

Courtois has announced his intention to end his international retirement after Rudi Garcia was named new Belgium coach after the dismissal of Domenico Tedesco.

"I really missed playing for Belgium... it's been a year and a half, now I'm ready to come back," Courtois told Koora Break over the weekend.

Signs of a rapprochement were also confirmed by his father Thierry Courtois, who in recent days revealed to VTM the existence of talks between his son and the Belgian Federation.

He said, "Thibaut and the Federation are in talks. The return is imminent, perhaps against Ukraine in March, or later. Considering the busy calendar, it could also be postponed to the World Cup qualifiers."