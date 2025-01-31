Real Madrid keeper Courtois reveals talks with new Belgium coach Garcia

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed talks with new Belgium coach Rudi Garcia.

Courtois has reversed his international retirement decision after falling out with Garcia's predecessor Domenico Tedesco.

The keeper said after their Champions League win at Brest: “I had a brief phone conversation with Garcia. He will come to Madrid in the near future.

“I want to play in the 2026 World Cup. I have always had that goal in mind, but I had problems with the previous national coach. In the end, I was right. Will I be in March against Ukraine? We’ll see if the coach calls me.

“There were never any problems within the group of players. It was just a conflict with the previous coach, but I will talk more about it in a press conference."