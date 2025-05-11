Real Madrid preparing move for Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen

Tribal Football
Real Madrid are preparing a summer move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

While Thibaut Courtois is firmly in place as Real's senior No1, his deputy Andriy Lunin is set to leave this summer.

The Sun says Real are lining up a move for Verbruggen as a replacement for the Ukraine international.

Real intend to ask the Holland international if he would be prepared to act primarily as Courtois' backup.

As an alternative, Real are also eyeing Arsenal's Spain goalkeeper David Raya.

