Courtois raps Real Madrid teammates after Arsenal thumping

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rapped his teammates after their 3-0 hammering at Arsenal.

Declan Rice struck two direct free-kicks as Arsenal took control of their Champions League quarterfinal with this first-leg win.

Courtois said afterwards: “Arsenal are a strong side at home, they play good football and carried a real threat. We dealt with it well in the first half and created chances with a series of counters. But we forgot to play our game in the second period, we left people in a lot of space and weren't composed on the ball. They scored two stunning free-kicks and after the third, we didn't react well.

“It's tough at 3-0 but we're strong at home and people need to have faith in this team because we'll give it everything we've got to turn the result around. It's possible, but we have to work hard and correct our mistakes.

“Our opponents approached the game really well. In the first half we broke their press well and had possession of the ball but what we wanted to do in the second half didn't come off. That's where we have to learn and improve."

On the goals conceded, the Belgian continued: “Arsenal have beaten Manchester City and scored against Liverpool at home, they play good attacking football. I thought I'd positioned the wall well for the first goal. I always add an extra guy in there to avoid that curler but he struck it so well. I take responsibility by putting an extra man in the wall.

“I knew he struck free-kicks really well but I didn't realise he got so much curl on them. For the second one, I don't think he could have hit it any better if he tried. They're unnecessary fouls where there isn't any danger. If you know you're playing against a side with good free-kick takers, you can't be making those fouls. I'll keep studying for the return leg."