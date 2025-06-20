Real Madrid keeper Courtois eager to help Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen settle in

Thibaut Courtois has been a key player for Real Madrid since he joined the club from Chelsea in 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he will always be available to help new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen acclimatise to life at the Bernabeu.

England defender Alexander-Arnold recently joined the club for £8m from Liverpool while Spanish international Huijsen signed from Bournemouth for a fee believed to be in the region of £50m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both players met their new teammates earlier this month after benefitting from a unique transfer window that was designed to assist teams competing in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

And speaking after Real Madrid's opening game of the tournament against Saudi's Al Hilal, the former Chelsea goalkeeper admitted he hasn't offered Alexander-Arnold or Huijsen any specific advice, but he is "always available" should the need arise.

Thibaut Courtois spoke to the media on Wednesday Flashscore

"Obviously (Alexander-Arnold) he's a very good friend of Jude (Bellingham) so I'm sure that Jude already has spoken enough with him," he told Flashscore.

"But obviously I said that I'm always available when he needs something, and same with Dean, and so just try to help the new guys settling in well and straight away.

"Where we can help we want to help. But that's everywhere you go. I think it's not something different.

"I think you're all a group of humble good people that we want to help our teammates settling in as fast as possible," he added.

Huijsen was fully appreciative of all the support he has received since signing for the club and is pleased Alexander-Arnold arrived at the same time as they target their maiden trophy for Los Blancos.

Dean Huijsen praised his new Real Madrid teammates after making his debut for the club Flashscore

"He's a great guy and he's a great player. Everyone knows what he's capable of and it's great to have him here," Huijsen told Flashscore.

"There's a really good group (at Real Madrid). You know they're all really nice, helpful, humble guys and they're all willing to work hard - and so are we, so we hope to help the team."

Whether Alexander-Arnold could emulate the immediate impact of his new teammate Bellingham at Madrid or former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay at Napoli remains to be seen, with the 26-year-old striking a cautious tone.

"It's new to me so it'll take a bit of time," Alexander-Arnold said. "It's the first time I've moved clubs. Course it will take a little bit of time to get used to the players and the team.

"(But) to be honest I feel confident on a football pitch. That's where I feel at home."

Real Madrid face Concacaf champions Pachuca in their second match of the Club World Cup at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________