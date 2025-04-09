Sneijder claims Rice's freekicks against Real Madrid were "extremely easy"

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan maestro Wesley Sneijder has played down Declan Rice's freekick goals for Arsenal in their win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Rice's two free kicks in 12 minutes put Arsenal on their way to securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium. Both goals stunned goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Gunners fans who believed the game would be much tougher than it was on the night.

However, despite mass praise for Rice who was the hero on the night, Sneijder has played down his efforts and stated that they were easier than they looked.

“I don't think the free kick(s) were that impressive,' Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder revealed on Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport.

“This may sound strange, but it's extremely easy to curve a ball like that as long as you know how to take a shot, and I know all about this. The wall was at fault here.

“The same for the 2nd free kick, you saw Courtois moving to his right just before Rice took it, a mistake by the goalkeeper.”

Rice is the fifth player to score two direct free-kick goals in a Champions League match, after Rivaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr and Hakim Ziyech. His goals sent a statement to Madrid that Arsenal will not lay down and be knocked out the competition.

The England international was still in shock after the game as he spoke after what was an incredible night in North London.

“I can't describe it, I don't think it's going to hit me what I've done tonight,” he told CBS Sports Golazo. “Two free-kicks in a quarter-final against Real Madrid at home, it's so special. I'm so happy, probably the best moment in my career for sure.

“In these big games I always try to step up, and I thought: 'Go out there and have no fear - what've you got to lose? It's a game of football against Real Madrid, if you have fear good things aren't going to happen!”

“I went out there and I was fearless and I was ready like you said, to prove a point, and we did that.”