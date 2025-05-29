Lunin keen to hear from Xabi over Real Madrid role

Andriy Lunin is weighing up his future at Real Madrid.

While valued by Real Madrid management, the Ukraine goalkeeper recognises that he will always play second fiddle to No1 Thibaut Courtois.

As such, while not actively seeking a move away, Lunin and his advisors are considering his options this summer.

New Real coach Xabi Alonso would prefer Lunin stay, as he wants management to focus on other positions to strengthen.

For his part, Lunin does have interest from Galatasaray and from Manchester United, though nothing is yet formalised. Talks with Xabi over his role for the new season will prove decisive in Lunin's thinking this summer.