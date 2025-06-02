Tribal Football
Courtois: Real Madrid star doubtful for Club World Cup

Shina Oludare
Shina Oludare
Shina Oludare
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad for their first two World Cup qualifiers this month due to a back injury.

Real Madrid announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, an inflammation of the sacroiliac joints where the lower back meets the pelvis.

"The medical staff of Real Madrid and the Royal Belgian Football Association have discussed Thibaut Courtois' back problems intensively in the past period,” the Belgian association wrote in a statement.

"Both medical staffs have come to the conclusion that the goalkeeper is not fit for the upcoming internationals.”

The injury could also jeopardize Courtois’ chances of playing in the Club World Cup in the United States, where Real Madrid will start their campaign in Miami on June 18 against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupCourtois ThibautBelgiumReal Madrid