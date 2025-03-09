Ancelotti confirms Courtois available for crucial Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Thibaut Courtois will be available for selection in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Atlético Madrid.

The Belgium international was sidelined during Los Blancos’ 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano due to a slight discomfort in his right patellar tendon.

However, the veteran tactician has downplayed the seriousness of the injury, stating that Courtois will return for the clash against Diego Simeone’s men.

“Bellingham has come back in good shape. Courtois has a little problem, but I think he will recover quickly for Wednesday,“ Ancelotti told the media.

“Bellingham's performance was good. As I said, I really liked the first half because we pressed high. We could have made it 3-0 after stealing possession, we played with intensity and quality. In the second half we dropped our level.”

Real Madrid won the first leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and will need at least a draw to qualify for the competition’s quarter-finals.