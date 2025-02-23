Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois ready to answer call from Belgium coach Garcia

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois ready to answer call from Belgium coach Garcia
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois ready to answer call from Belgium coach GarciaLaLiga
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has announced he's ready to play for Belgium again.

Courtois fell out with former coach Domenico Tedesco last year during the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he says he is now ready to return for new Belgium coach Rudi Garcia.

He told Koora Break:  "I miss playing for Belgium. It's been a year and a half since I played for them. Now I'm ready."

Courtois has 102 national matches on the CV, and the 32-year-old keeper made his debut in 2011.

Mentions
LaLigaCourtois ThibautReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid interested in Liverpool defender Van Dijk
Al-Ittihad coach Blanc: Benzema must keep playing for 3-4 years
Ramos addresses fans after winning Monterrey debut