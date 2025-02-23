Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois ready to answer call from Belgium coach Garcia

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has announced he's ready to play for Belgium again.

Courtois fell out with former coach Domenico Tedesco last year during the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he says he is now ready to return for new Belgium coach Rudi Garcia.

He told Koora Break: "I miss playing for Belgium. It's been a year and a half since I played for them. Now I'm ready."

Courtois has 102 national matches on the CV, and the 32-year-old keeper made his debut in 2011.