Courtois fitness boost for Real Madrid ahead of Arsenal showdown

Thibaut Courtois has declared himself fit for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg fixture against Arsenal.

The 32-year-old had missed Los Blancos’ last three fixtures due to injury worries.

However, the Belgium international is now available for the crunch encounter against the Premier League giants.

"I am fully fit and I feel good,” he told the media.

"It was not a big issue so I could train in the gym, and I have been on the pitch for the last day so I feel fine and 100 per cent."