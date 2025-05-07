Belgium coach Garcia: Real Madrid keeper Courtois can talk too much, but...

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia admits Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' honesty can get him into trouble.

But Garcia insists he's happy for Courtois to continue speaking his mind.

"He says what he thinks, he likes to win. I like to win with Belgium too. When the results aren't so positive, it hurts. I need winners. Sometimes maybe he says what he thinks too much, but I prefer someone who says what he thinks," Garcia told RTBF.

"I recall that we also have Matz Sels, a goalkeeper I adore, as well as the new generation with Maarten Vandevoort, Senne Lammens, and Mike Penders. We have a fantastic goalkeeping school in Belgium."

Meanwhile, Garcia says he would be happy if captain Kevin de Bruyne left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia. Garcia recognises the 2026 World Cup will be De Bruyne's last.

"For Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, the 2026 World Cup will be their last chance to shine. Saudi Arabia for Kevin? It wouldn't be so bad, there are fewer time zones and travel. Europe? Yes, he doesn't need to play every three days,” he added.