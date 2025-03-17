Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
Bruno Fernandes joins Beckham, Giggs and Rooney in hallowed Man United ranks
Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Courtois must SHUT UP!

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Courtois must SHUT UP!
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Courtois must SHUT UP!LaLiga
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to "SHUT UP!".

Cerezo has taken issue with Courtois' dig after Real's penalty shootout win against Atletico in last week's Champions League round 16 second-leg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm tired of the eternal sacrificial mentality where they always have to cry over such things," stated Courtois after the controversy over Julian Alvarez's penalty being denied by VAR for touching the ball twice in his shooting action. 

Now, Atletico president Cerezo has responded to the Belgian - a former Atletico player.

He snapped, "Courtois has to shut up. He should be grateful to have been with Atletico Madrid. 

"He must do as he did with us – be a gentleman."

Mentions
LaLigaCourtois ThibautAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Cubarsi: I'd sign Alvarez for Barcelona
UEFA to enter discussions with FIFA over double touch rule after Alvarez controversy
Real Madrid's Modric on facing Arsenal: It will be another interesting knockout round