Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Courtois must SHUT UP!

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to "SHUT UP!".

Cerezo has taken issue with Courtois' dig after Real's penalty shootout win against Atletico in last week's Champions League round 16 second-leg.

"I'm tired of the eternal sacrificial mentality where they always have to cry over such things," stated Courtois after the controversy over Julian Alvarez's penalty being denied by VAR for touching the ball twice in his shooting action.

Now, Atletico president Cerezo has responded to the Belgian - a former Atletico player.

He snapped, "Courtois has to shut up. He should be grateful to have been with Atletico Madrid.

"He must do as he did with us – be a gentleman."