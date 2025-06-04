Chelsea brutally respond to Scholes' comments on Caicedo: Was there much quality?

Chelsea issued a telling response after Paul Scholes’ comments about midfielder Moises Caicedo after he said he wasn't creative enough.

The Manchester United legend spoke on The Overlap about how the 23-year-old is a great asset in midfield but he could not remember him contributing to the Blues side who secured a top-four spot and secured the Conference League last season.

"I think a lot of people talk about Caicedo. He's played 38 games. Brilliant, what an achievement.

"But was there much quality? Did he create a lot? Did he control a lot of games for Chelsea? I don't remember that.

"I think there's an era now, with midfielders especially, where you can go through seasons and games without really contributing."

Caicedo was named Chelsea's men's player of the season and players' player of the season and the club were quick to defend him on X in which they posted a statistic from the 2024/25 campaign highlighting that Caicedo had won more tackles than any player across the entire squad.

Cole Palmer was quick to heap praise on the Ecuadorian after he received the award and praised him for his constant work rate which clearly isn’t appreciated enough by certain pundits.

“When you've got him next to you it's a dream really.

“Wow, machine. From the start of the season until now I think he's been our best player. He's a machine, wins everything back always.

“Always 100 per cent every day, humble and nice to everyone. Everyone loves him.”