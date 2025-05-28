Reece James hurt being dropped for Chelsea’s final win

Reece James admits he was 'devastated' to learn he wouldn’t start for Chelsea in the Conference League final against Real Betis.

Enzo Maresca named the Blues captain on the bench at kickoff in Poland but brought him on in the second half after a poor showing from Malo Gusto at right-back.

His introduction sparked Chelsea’s second-half comeback, with Cole Palmer assisting Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson to take the lead, before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo sealed a 4-1 victory.

"Of course it is devastating to know you are not starting in a final. I want to play every game but it was the manager's decision. Once he made the decision, I had to move on and accept it and be ready when I was needed," he told TNT Sports

Chelsea will soon begin preparations for the Club World Cup, starting in mid-June.