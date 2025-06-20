Chelsea considering the sale of Madueke to Arsenal as Arteta bolsters attack

Chelsea are open to selling winger Noni Madueke to Arsenal this summer as long as the price is right.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Madueke’s situation who, despite reportedly being apart of the Blues’ plans for the future, is available for the right price. The England international is left-footed so he could provide support for Bukayo Saka on the right wing, however he has also been deployed on the left flank in recent months under manager Enzo Maresca, proving his versatility.

The Gunners need to strengthen their attacking options and Madueke could be the perfect fit for the North London side who, much like Chelsea will be eyeing the title next season. If a deal is agreed, Madueke’s sale will mark the first time a significant player of the Maresca era has been sold rather than bought which will help the club adhear to financial rules.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is also said to be interested in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in what is clearly an attacking overhaul from Arteta. Madueke provided 16 goal contributions this season and could rival Gabriel Martinelli for his role in an Arsenal side who have failed to lift much major silverware in recent years.

The two clubs have a great relationship when it comes to transfers with winger Raheem Sterling spending last season under Arteta on loan whlst goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is joining from the Blues this summer as rivalries are pushed aside. Madueke has the Club World Cup in the United States at the moment and any deal is unlikely to happen as Chelsea fight for another piece of silverware after lifting the Conference League.