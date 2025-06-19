Boly signs new contract with Forest: We need to build on what was a great season...

Defender Willy Boly has put pen to paper on a new deal for Nottingham Forest this week ahead of the new campaign.

The 34-year-old defender joined from Wolves in 2022 and has made 45 appearances for Forest in all competitions. His contract at the end of this month but the Reds had offered him the opportunity to extend his stay for another year after nine impressive appearances for the side last season.

Boly spoke to the official website about his new deal and how the side will want to build on last season, which saw Forest qualify for the Conference League and European football for the first time since 1995-96 after finishing seventh last season.

“I am very happy to have signed a new contract with the Club and look forward to another season with such a great team and supporters.

“We need to build on what was a great season and I am excited to see what we can achieve as a squad this year.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson also spoke on the deal and expressed how much experience the veteran defender will bring to the side who will play much more games than they are used to in the next campaign.

“Willy is an experienced Premier League player who adds a lot of value to our squad, and we are pleased he has signed a new deal.

“An extremely dedicated professional, Willy has played at the highest level for a long time and he contributed significantly to the teams successful season last year.

“He is passionate about winning football matches, and with his leadership qualities and ability to speak multiple languages, he connects the group and helps those around him.

“We wish him all the best for the season ahead.”