Chelsea equal Crvena Zvezda’s 46-year European record

Chelsea equalled a European record in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

The Premier League side fielded a youthful lineup against the Spanish giants, with Marc Cucurella the oldest player on the team at 26 years.

With that, the Blues became just the second team to start a major UEFA final without a player aged 27 or older in their starting XI.

The last time this happened was 46 years ago, when Crvena zvezda faced Borussia Mönchengladbach in both legs of the 1978–79 UEFA Cup final.