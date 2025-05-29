In numbers: How Chelsea defeated Real Betis in historic Europa Conference League final

Wednesday saw Chelsea complete their European trophy cabinet by winning the UEFA Conference League in a 4-1 comeback victory over Real Betis. Here are two stats for each team after the final in Wroclaw, Poland.

Real Betis: Spanish dominance ends

7 - Real Betis' best-ever European campaign ends in heartbreak as they could not hold onto their first-half lead. Still, they have much to take pride in as they performed incredibly well in the opening 45 minutes, just as they have throughout the knockout stages.

Los Verdiblancos' problems against English teams in Europe continue. In what was their ninth such match, it was the seventh time that the Seville-based club ended up on the losing end (1-1-7).

24 - Betis' defeat also ended a very lengthy run for Spanish football. For the first time in 24 years, a LaLiga club have been beaten in a European final by a non-Spanish side. Before this, the last time it happened was in 2000/01, when Bayern Munich defeated Valencia in the Champions League showpiece.

Alaves had also fallen to Liverpool in their final in extra time that same campaign, but in the UEFA Cup. Since then, Spanish clubs had gone 20 unbeaten in finals against teams from other countries, including nine wins at the expense of Premier League sides, before the streak ended on Wednesday.

Chelsea: History-makers roll through UECL

4 - Chelsea were the overwhelming favourites to lift the Conference League at the beginning of the season, and they lived up to expectations in impressive fashion.

Having scored 42 times en route to glory, the Blues became the first side ever to win all of UEFA's major club competitions (Champions League, Cup Winners Cup, Europa League, Conference League). Except for the Champions League, they won the other three trophies at their first attempt.

12 - Another impressive feat for Chelsea this term was the fact that they managed to win 12 of their 13 games in the UECL proper. Remarkably, it is not the first time they managed that many victories.

Back in 2018/19, they also prevailed a dozen times en route to Europa League glory. The only difference was that the West London club had played 15 games, drawing the other three. In the end, only West Ham (12-1-0) have had a better season record in the UECL than Chelsea's 12-0-1.

