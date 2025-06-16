DONE DEAL: Bournemouth snap up French defender Truffert as their first summer signing

Bournemouth have signed defender Adrien Truffert from Rennes in a £14.4m move that seals their first deal of the summer.

The French international has made 191 appearances in all competitions since his debut in September 2020 and has represented the Ligue 1 side in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The defender was a key part of the French Olympic team, which won the silver medal at their home games last summer and has made a number of appearances for his country over the past year.

Truffert signs a five-year deal with manager Andoni Iraola’s side and spoke to the club website about how happy he is to get started with the club.

“I’m really happy and proud to join AFC Bournemouth. It’s a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project. I felt the club’s confidence in me from the first discussions, and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things.”

President of football operations Tiago Pinto also admitted that he is thrilled to snap up the young fullback who will slot into Iraola’s side.

“We’re delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window. Adrien is a player that we’ve admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age.

“We’re excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club.”