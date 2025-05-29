Palmer reveals he "was sick of going backwards" before Chelsea's stunning final comeback

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has revealed that he grew frustrated at his side's lack of invention during the Conference League final.

Having found themselves 1-0 down after a poor first-half performance, Palmer took it upon himself to find two assists inside five minutes to turn the game in the Blues’ favour. The 23-year-old helped his side become the first team in history to win all five of UEFA's club tournaments and spoke afterwards about how he took the game into his own hands.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was just sick of getting the ball and going backwards and sideways," he told reporters. "I thought ‘when I next get the ball I’m going to go’ and it worked.

"There was a bit of space chopping and changing and I saw Enzo running, so I just put it over the top."

When asked on CBS Sports Golazo about how he would celebrate, he bluntly said with a grin: "No comment”, suggesting that celebrations would be wild after what has been a successful season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Blues centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo had a ton of praise for Palmer who has stuggled in front of goal in the second half of the season which saw him go months without finding the back of the net.

“If you saw what he did today, it was crazy to be honest. Two very special individual moments where he was able to hold onto the ball and provide bundles of quality to put the ball onto Enzo and Nico to score two great goals.

“He completely changed the game and that’s what he does, man.”

Chelsea became the first English side to beat Spanish opposition in a major European final since 2001 in their epic 4-1 comeback over a Betis side who looked clueless once the second half begun. Palmer’s excellence may be helped with the signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer which will help their hopes heading into the Champions League.