Ward-Prowse on the season ahead: There’s a burning desire in all of us to put things right

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has opened up on the upcoming season and revealed the squad wants to put things right.

While Ward-Prowse accepts West Ham haven’t seen the best of him and is ready to prove a point heading into the new campaign, where the Hammers will look to avoid relegation to the Championship. Speaking to Standard Sport, the playmaker understands he has not been at his best and the club itself needs to get back to its old standards.

“By my own standards, I’ve not been where I want to be. But it’s a good test of character that will stand me in good stead for years to come,” the 30-year-old explains to Standard Sport.

“I wanted to have a positive impact because, as a team, we (West Ham) weren’t in a great place. By the standards the club has set for themselves in recent years with European campaigns and the Conference League, it’s been below that standard. We know that, and we’re not used to it. So it hurts even more.

“But this is a good opportunity to get away, reflect on the season as a whole, and recharge the batteries ready for the next one. It’ll be some time with the family, and some golf along the way.”

Aaron Cresswell, Łukasz Fabiański, Vladimír Coufal, Danny Ings and Kurt Zouma are all leaving West Ham as free agents this summer in what is a huge shift under manager Graham Potter. Ward-Prowse understands that changes must be made and implies that European football can be achieved now that many players who were considered deadwood are gone.

“Changes in the summer are normal,” Ward-Prowse says. “There will be comings and goings. But I have to make sure I’m ready to come back and fight for my place.

“With the disappointment of this season, there’s a burning desire in all of us to put things right.

“For the fans, travelling around Europe has become the norm, and we weren’t able to deliver that. Those European adventures are something we should be striving for again.

“The size of the club and the way it’s run, it should be fighting for Europe. That should be a realistic aim for us next season.”