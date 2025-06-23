Gallas on Chelsea star Palmer: He reminds of Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale

Former Blues star William Gallas has compared Chelsea's Cole Palmer to the like of Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane as he continues to impress.

Palmer is in the running for the 2024-25 PFA Player of the Year award, having helped Chelsea to Champions League qualification and Conference League glory last season. The 23-year-old recently switched to the No.10 shirt for the club, named Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney as his inspirations for the sudden move.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, speaking to Prime Casino Gallas admits that the England international reminds him of two other stars due to his unique playing style and impressive confidence on the ball.

“Cole Palmer at Chelsea reminds me of Zinedine Zidane with France, when you look at his importance within the team.

“You can also look at Gareth Bale at Spurs, but Zidane was so important for France when it came to him making a difference on the pitch.

“With Chelsea things were different, Jose Mourinho made sure that the entire team were just as important as each other. Everybody knew Zidane was the star and that’s the same as Palmer in the current side, it comes naturally to him and that’s why he needs to be protected.”

Palmer enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Stamford Bridge, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Last season followed that up with 15 goals and 12 assists in 46 games. Gallas spoke more on the midfielder and how manager Enzo Maresca has learnt to bring the best out of him despite a drop in form in the second half of last season.

“Enzo Maresca knows exactly what to do with Cole Palmer, he knows it better than anyone. I think there will be a moment in which Palmer is rested, it’s been a long season and in these conditions it’s far from easy, he is only human.

“The staff will be watching how many minutes each player gets because the most important thing is the Premier League season that starts in August.

“Palmer is a maestro in this Chelsea team and they cannot afford for him not to be fit for the start of the season. Having said that, they also want to go as far as possible in the Club World Cup and will need him to do that.”