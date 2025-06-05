Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony

Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen are set to bid for Manchester United winger Antony who is set to leave the club.

As revealed by Sky Sports Germany, Leverkusen see Antony as a top target and will compete with Betis for his signature. The Brazilian international spent the second half of the season with the La Liga side on loan and led his side to the Conference League final as well as a spot in Europe for next season.

United are prepared to let him go but are looking for some return on the player they spent £85M on in 2022 under manager Erik ten Hag and will struggle to recoup the majority of that fee despite this season’s performances, which saw him bag nine goals and five assists in just 26 matches.

Now, with Ten Hag at the helm at Leverkusen, the 24-year-old could be tempted to make the switch to the Bundesliga to kickstart his career again. This move comes as Florian Wirtz is set to leave for Liverpool in the coming weeks, meaning Antony will be a straight replacement for the German international, whose fee is said to be well over £10,0M which would be more than enough to buy the United star, who has looked promising as of late.

The race for the winger is clearly heating up and Betis are eager to make Antony’s loan spell permanent especially as United are desperate for funds at the moment.A meeting between United and Betis officials has also been planned in an attempt to resolve his future as quickly as possible in what will be a crucial few months for Antony who is not surprisingly a wanted man.