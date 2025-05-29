Man Utd winger Antony told to stay away from English football after "ghost" performance

Manchester United winger who has enjoyed time on loan at Real Betis has been told to stay away from English football after a poor performance against Chelsea.

The Brazilian is set to return to Old Trafford with his loan spell at Real Betis over after what was a disappointing end to the season which saw his side beaten by the Blues who went on to lift the Conference League trophy. Antony looked nothing like his usual self in the final and was ridiculed for a performance that was summed up by his headbutt on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf spoke to ESPN about Antony’s performance that he says was similar to when he was at United which is not good news for the winger.

"It wasn’t his night. I don’t really follow La Liga except the big games but I thought Antony had a better change in his football. Today I saw the ghost that was playing for Manchester United. The only thing he did was pick fights with Enzo Fernandez.

"I was very disappointed with his game, I was expecting something more creative and dangerous. Unfortunately for Betis we didn’t see the Antony who has been good during his loan. That guy has to avoid English football, that’s it. Don’t play against English teams and don’t play for any football club in England because it doesn’t suit him."

Antony will now leave Betis as he makes his way back to United, speaking to CBS Sports after the game he revealed that he is unsure about what the future holds.

“I don't what will happen in the future, only God knows.

“My work is playing and I'm doing that well. I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don't know what's going to happen.

“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future.

“I'm very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract.”