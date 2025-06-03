Sancho "in list of players available for sale" for Man Utd as the club raises funds

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is due to be sold by the club after a mixed loan spell at Chelsea.

The Blues chose to loan Sancho from the Red Devils last summer after he severed his relationship with the club and former manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho showed moments of brilliance for manager Enzo Maresca’s side, including a Conference League final performance that may have convinced the Italian head coach that he should stay in West London.

Chelsea retain an obligation to buy the former Borussia Dortmund winger for £25M and reports suggest that the side will bring in the England international who was once tipped to be one of the best players in the world. Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano the winger is up for sale and will be used to help United up their funds to fuel other transfers.

“Jadon Sancho, not expected to stay at Manchester United this summer.

“He’s included in list of players available for sale to generate funds and reinvest on different signings.

“Sancho’s camp will assess options in the upcoming days/weeks.”

United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and will now try to sign Bryan Mbeumo in the coming weeks which will take a huge amount from their transfer budget. However, securing £25M for Sancho would help the side comply with financial rules and get the players manager Ruben Amorim wants for his impressive rebuild.