Gusto reveals Chelsea's young squad is a huge advantage: We understand each other easily

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has revealed that having such a young squad is a huge advantage heading into the Conference League final.

The average age of Chelsea's starting eleven this season was 24 years and 36 days, the youngest ever by a team in a single Premier League campaign. Manager Enzo Maresca has proven doubters wrong by leading his side back into the Champions League, and revealed recently that he never doubted his side’s ability.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I didn't have any doubt about the players," Maresca said. "I said that the doubt was from outside, all the ones (who think) that they have the answer, or all the ones that they have the truth, they were saying that we are too young. We are not good enough.

"They were saying that we were not able to win on this pitch because we're too young, because we're not experienced. And unfortunately for them, they have all been wrong."

Speaking to the club website, Gusto reiterated his point and stated that despite the Blues having a young side heading into the clash against Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday evening, they are full of confidence.

“Everyone knows this Chelsea team is very young but we have a lot of qualities. We are young but most of the guys in the team are mature, so it doesn’t matter how young we are.

“It just matters to be good on the pitch, to put our qualities for the collective and play to the best of our ability.

"Because we are all young we understand each other easily and that helps us a lot to be on the same page and to follow the same path.”

Chelsea have already secured the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup and are looking to complete the set by lifting the Conference League trophy. Gusto admitted that facing Betis will be tough however and that the West London side must be careful as not to let their guard down.

"Every game is tough, and even more so this final. So it will be important for us as a team to be ready and not be surprised in the game.

"We more have to care about ourselves. Betis are a good team but we are a good team as well, so I think we got to this final to win it. It doesn’t matter if it’s against Betis or anyone else.

"It’s important for us to win this trophy as players, for the club and the fans as well. It’s an opportunity to win it and win all the European trophies. So we’re very happy to be in this final."