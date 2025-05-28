Real Betis jokingly change their badge to a bird ahead of the Conference League final

Real Betis have jokingly changed their badge ahead of the Conference League final against Chelsea.

Real Betis will be fighting for a European trophy for the very first time on Wednesday night and will look to defy the odds and overcome a Chelsea side who could complete their European trophy collection by lifting the Conference League trophy. Ahead of the clash, Betis have added an animal to their badge as what is seen a good omen heading into the game.

The Spanish side added a bird to the centre of the badge after it turned out to be “The Year of the Birds” for many English sides. This includes Liverpool who are Premier League champions, Crystal Palace who won the FA Cup, Newcastle United who won the EFL Cup and Tottenham who lifted the Europa League trophy last week.

Betis are clearly trying to wave of success that many sides have seen this season, something Chelsea cannot copy due to their crest being a lion. Betis are hoping that a change to their club badge could prove to be a lucky omen and posted the image on social media with a picture of Manchester United loanee Antony and the caption:

“Year of the Birds. Year of the GOAT.”