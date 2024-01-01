Tribal Football

Alvarez Julian
Man City chiefs plan clear-the-air Alvarez talks
Alvarez addresses Man City exit claims
Man City SHOCKER! Alvarez rejects new contract offer and demands sale
Man City boss Guardiola suffers Alvarez blow
Zamorano big fan of Inter Milan captain Lautaro: But he must do more for Argentina
Chelsea not shelving interest in Man City striker Alvarez
Man City striker Alvarez: Lautaro and I can play together
Alvarez makes clear Man City plans
Ex-mentor backing Atletico Madrid move for Man City ace Alvarez
Chelsea to test Man City resolve with Alvarez bid
Atletico Madrid push for Man City striker Alvarez
Fulham boss Marco Silva disappointed with Man City hammering
Guardiola sees Man City go top with win at Fulham: Great players enjoy great pressure
Guardiola: Man City players know title target
Man City boss Guardiola delighted wit victory at Brighton: Title race wide open
Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland decision to come off
A final 8 finish in the UCL? Why it's an embarrassing failure for this Man City team
The Regista - Liverpool vs Man City tactical review: Energy & Klopp tweaks inspired fight-back
Akanji happy scoring in Man City Champions League win
Man City boss Guardiola happy to reach Champions League QF: Copenhagen didn't make it easy
The Regista - Man City vs Man Utd tactical review: Stones wildcard; Foden class; Ten Hag too deep
Man Utd captain Fernandes admits one criticism from Man City defeat
