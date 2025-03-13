UEFA to enter discussions with FIFA over double touch rule after Alvarez controversy

Uefa will raise the penalty ruling with Fifa and law-maker Ifab over "cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional" after Julian Alvarez's goal was disallowed.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez slipped as he struck a penalty in a shootout against Real Madrid in Wednesday's second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid with the ball flying into the top-left corner. However, he was judged to have kicked the ball on to his standing foot - meaning it fell foul of the double-touch rule.

His penalty was ruled out and he was unable to retake it, which then sparked controversy online, especially after Real eventually won the shootout 4-2 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, triggering complaints to UEFA by Atletico.

Uefa have now released a statement on the double-touch penalty rule which will be reviewed in the following weeks.

"Atletico de Madrid enquired with Uefa over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julian Alvarez at the end of yesterday’s Uefa Champions League match against Real Madrid.

"Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signaling that the goal should be disallowed.

"Uefa will enter discussions with Fifa and Ifab to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional."