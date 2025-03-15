Agent: I can confirm Liverpool wanted Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

The agent of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has confirmed Liverpool made an attempt for him last summer.

The Argentina international left Manchester City for Atletico last year and has been outstanding this term under coach Diego Simeone.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, admits he could have stayed in England.

He told WinWin media: "I can confirm that Liverpool were interested in Julián last season.

"The future? It's not the right time to talk about it. Julián is playing in major tournaments and is fully focused on that."