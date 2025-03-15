Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
Spain fume after Senegal selection of Como attacker Diao

Agent: I can confirm Liverpool wanted Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Carlos Volcano
Agent: I can confirm Liverpool wanted Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Agent: I can confirm Liverpool wanted Atletico Madrid striker AlvarezLaLiga
The agent of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has confirmed Liverpool made an attempt for him last summer.

The Argentina international left Manchester City for Atletico last year and has been outstanding this term under coach Diego Simeone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, admits he could have stayed in England.

He told WinWin media: "I can confirm that Liverpool were interested in Julián last season.

"The future? It's not the right time to talk about it. Julián is playing in major tournaments and is fully focused on that." 

Mentions
LaLigaAlvarez JulianAtl. MadridLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cubarsi: I'd sign Alvarez for Barcelona
Confidant: Newcastle - club and city - means so much to Guimaraes
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans