Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through

Zack Oaten
Manchester United are set to bid for River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono, whose move to Real Madrid looks to have fallen apart.

Madrid insider José Félix Díaz revealed that the deal for the youngster collapsed amid negotiations between the parties in 2024: 

“There was a problem with his agents.” 

Now, as United prepare for a mass clearout once the season ends, the teenager, who has been dubbed the “Argentine Phil Foden” looks to be at the heart of manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. Mastantuono became the youngest scorer in the club’s history when he netted in an Argentine Cup win over Excursionistas in February 2024 at just 16 years and five months and is one of Argentina’s most exciting talents. 

The 17-year-old is a playmaker and follows in the footsteps of former academy graduates Ariel Ortega, Radamel Falcao, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandes. He is expected to be in Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the 2026 World Cup which would only shine the spotlight on him even more. 

Now that Madrid are out of the Champions League, the La Liga giants may reconsider making an offer for the young midfielder who will have a huge decision to make in the coming months. Amorim is already looking at Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap in what will be a very busy summer for the Red Devils as the Portuguese head coach tries to turn his team around. 

