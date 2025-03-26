Argentina players fire back at Raphinha after thumping win against Brazil: Don't talk if you can't back it up!

Argentina's players enjoyed steaming into Raphinha after today's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Brazil.

The Barcelona ace had gone into the tie mocking Argentina's players, with his words coming back to bite him on the day.

He declared in the lead-up, "We will beat them, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to."

Asked by Brazil great and interviewer Romario, "F*** them?", Raphinha replied: "F*** them."

After the 4-1, Argentina's players made sure to remind Raphinha of his taunts.

Leandro Paredes said post-match: "You shouldn't talk beforehand, especially when you can't back it up on the field. We always do our talking on the pitch."

Striker Julian Alvarez added: "I just think with humility and hard work, we played a great game and gave them a lesson."

And midfielder Rodrigo De Paul also stated: "We have never disrespected anyone before a game.

"Over all these years, we have been disrespected quite a lot. No one helped us. We achieved everything on our own. And we keep proving it. We have been the best national team in the last six years."