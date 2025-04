Barcelona plan move for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Barcelona are lining up a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

A summer signing from Manchester City, Argentina international Alvarez has been superb for Atletico in his first season in LaLiga.

Marca says Alvarez's impact has brought him to the attention of Barca chiefs.

The Spanish giants see Álvarez as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, 36.

The Pole's contract with Barcelona expires after next season - and Barcelona is looking for an heir to the veteran.

However, it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign Álvarez this summer.

Back in mid-March, Atlético Madrid's sporting director, Carlos Bucero, said that the club had no intention whatsoever of selling the Argentine.

Álvarez's contract with Atlético Madrid extends until the summer of 2030.