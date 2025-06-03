Atletico Madrid president Cerezo declares Alvarez stand

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is adamant Julian Alvarez will not leave this summer.

After an outstanding first season with Atletico, the former Manchester City striker is being linked with a move away.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in Alvarez.

However, Cerezo is insisting Alvarez is a required player for next season, declaring: “Julián Álvarez is a player of Atlético de Madrid, and will be a player of Atlético de Madrid."

Last season, Alvarez struck 29 goals in 54 games for Atletico.