Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Oblak best keeper we've had here

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has declared Jan Oblak the best goalkeeper he's worked with after their win against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico won 3-0, with Oblak again superb on Thursday night between the posts.

Simeone said afterwards: "Yes. The team, just like in the first half against Las Palmas, which was good, repeated that pattern. Oblak made some very good saves.

"We're happy with the defensive work, because it's our primary strength in building what the team is trying to achieve. The more defensive security we have, the closer we'll be to competing as we want.

"For me, Oblak is the best goalkeeper we've had since I've been here. He competes with the best, if not the best. I hope he can achieve another Zamora; it wouldn't be a coincidence. It would speak highly of Oblak and Atlético's defensive work."

Julian Alvarez was again on the scoresheet and Simeone added, "His goals speak volumes about the player.

"We're getting to know the person, and that's much more important than just what he does on the field.

"He's a kid who wants to compete, who came here eager to win, and hopefully, together, we can help him so he can help us too."