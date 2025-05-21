Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Alvarez prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this summer
Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd move
Guardiola warns Man City: Sell players or I quit

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo makes clear Alvarez transfer plans

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo makes clear Alvarez transfer plans
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo makes clear Alvarez transfer plansLaLiga
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists Julian Alvarez is not for sale.

The Argentina striker has been linked with a move away this summer, with Barcelona among clubs keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Cerezo told Tot es Mou: "Julián Álvarez is an Atlético player. He is ours and will continue to be ours.

"Do Barça like Julián Álvarez? Well, I like Lamine Yamal a lot. It seems we have the same tastes."

He added, "Julián will grow up at Atlético and will die sportingly at Atlético because he is a player made for us."

Mentions
LaLigaAlvarez JulianAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona ready to bid big for Liverpool dazzler
Alvarez prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this summer
Man Utd striker Rashford open to making financial sacrifices to help push Barcelona move