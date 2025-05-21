Atletico Madrid president Cerezo makes clear Alvarez transfer plans

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists Julian Alvarez is not for sale.

The Argentina striker has been linked with a move away this summer, with Barcelona among clubs keen.

But Cerezo told Tot es Mou: "Julián Álvarez is an Atlético player. He is ours and will continue to be ours.

"Do Barça like Julián Álvarez? Well, I like Lamine Yamal a lot. It seems we have the same tastes."

He added, "Julián will grow up at Atlético and will die sportingly at Atlético because he is a player made for us."