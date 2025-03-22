Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez: I've watched it back a thousand times

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez admits he's seen his denied penalty "a thousand times".

In Atletico's shootout defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 clash, Alvarez scored while he slipped over, which saw VAR deny the goal as he had touched the ball twice.

Away with the Argentina squad this week, Alvarez said: "I've seen it a thousand times, there are videos everywhere. The truth is that I do not feel the touch, because if there were two touches, the contact is minimal and it is very difficult to feel it."

Alvarez insists there was in no way he consciously could have meant it and that a change in rule should therefore be considered.

"I think the rule should be a little clearer, because I'm not trying to take advantage. If the goalkeeper leaves his line when he saves, the kick is repeated.

"It wasn't to get an advantage. It's a shame what happened."