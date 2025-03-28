Iraola on his FA Cup dreams: The chance to play at Wembley, for us it is huge

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Cherries have never won the FA Cup and this current cup run equals the club’s best ever run in the competition. Iraola will be looking to make history this Sunday by progressing into the Semi-Final and was first questioned on team news.

"They are all back, they have trained today. We've worked well a couple of weeks with Marcus (Tavernier), with Julian (Araujo), it is good news.

"Marcus cannot play a 90-minute game, but he can be in the squad and help us."

Iraola next opened up on the chance to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time ever and whether they can repeat their 2-1 league win over Man City back in November.

"I think we have a big opportunity this weekend, anyone who steps on the pitch has to be ready to give everything, and even that might not be enough to beat City. The work for everyone is huge, but the chance to play at Wembley - for City it is less important as they play there a lot, but for us it is huge.

"The draw we cannot change, once it is finished it is what we have. We are in a different moment, we hope we are close to the level we give that day (in November), it is the only way we have a chance."

The Bournemouth boss then spoke on Dean Huijsen who made his Spain debut during the recent international break and commented on how he is currently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"It is not that we are surprised, he has been playing consistently and has performed very well. He has improved a lot even during the season. He has faced very difficult forwards, we knew we had a very good player.

"You will have to ask him."

Iraola was then questioned on recent reports linking him with the Tottenham Hotspur job to replace manager Ange Postecoglou who has struggled so far this season.

"I want to do my job the best I can, I don't know where we will finish. If I don't do it well, they will find someone else. I am happy here. We have a great opportunity to reach the semifinals for the first time, it would be amazing for me personally and for the club. We will try to give the best level we have."

More to follow...