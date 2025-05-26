Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Mbappe makes football history with European Golden Shoe win
Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need Alvarez here

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need Alvarez here
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need Alvarez hereLaLiga
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has made it clear how highly they think of Julian Alvarez.

The former Manchester City striker is being linked with a move away, with Barcelona keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But after their 4-0 win against Girona in their final game of the season, Simeone insists Alvarez was a key part of their future plans.

He said: "Stability at the key moment of the season. Getafe was the turning point. Then we lost against Barcelona after taking a 2-0 lead and everything became more difficult.

"But there are also positive things: look at Julian, what he did was crazy. A player like that, who has won so many things, does everything with simplicity, even when he could score and instead needs a teammate.

"We need that Julián, he's the one we wanted to find, he's here and I hope he's happy to be part of this team. 

"We'll help him to enhance all his talents."

Mentions
LaLigaAlvarez JulianAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sorloth bags hat-trick as Atletico Madrid hit Girona for four
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo makes clear Alvarez transfer plans