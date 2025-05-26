Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We need Alvarez here

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has made it clear how highly they think of Julian Alvarez.

The former Manchester City striker is being linked with a move away, with Barcelona keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

But after their 4-0 win against Girona in their final game of the season, Simeone insists Alvarez was a key part of their future plans.

He said: "Stability at the key moment of the season. Getafe was the turning point. Then we lost against Barcelona after taking a 2-0 lead and everything became more difficult.

"But there are also positive things: look at Julian, what he did was crazy. A player like that, who has won so many things, does everything with simplicity, even when he could score and instead needs a teammate.

"We need that Julián, he's the one we wanted to find, he's here and I hope he's happy to be part of this team.

"We'll help him to enhance all his talents."