Alvarez prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is prepared to leave this summer, it has been revealed.

Alvarez only moved to Atletico last summer from Manchester City and has been outstanding in his first season in LaLiga.

But El Chiringuito de Jugones says if they receive an attractive proposal, his representatives would not hesitate to pass it on to the Atlético board.

Alvarez's entourage is aware that the striker's outstanding season has not gone unnoticed, and that several clubs have already begun to show interest in signing him.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of the suitors will step forward and present a "worthy" offer.

This season with Atletico, Alvarez has accumulated 29 goals and six assists in 57 competitive matches. 

