Arsenal's new sporting director Berta set to arrive in North London within 72 hours

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta is expected to arrive in the UK before the start of next week as he plans to start work at his new club.

As reported by the BBC, the Italian is due to arrive in North London in the next 72 hours to officially begin work with the Gunners in a new era for the club. The 53-year-old former banker has been hailed in Italy and Spain for his work in the transfer market and recently worked with manager Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid during his 13-year spell at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Berta was instrumental in signing Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Jan Oblak for the La Liga side and arrives with the reputation of being one of the shrewdest sporting directors in European football. His fingerprints are on Atletico’s most recent league title in 2021, as well as their spectacular transfer business last summer.

The BBC add that Arsenal hope Berta will be in attendance for the Gunners' clash with Fulham on Tuesday night after a much-needed break for the squad. His first tasks at the club will be to bring in a new forward as well as multiple midfielders to fill in the gaps that will be left after departures in a few months' time.

It's also big summer for the club with key players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes entering the last two years of their contracts. Berta will certainly be busy when he formally joins the club next week but he will be used to the pressure and could turn Arsenal into an even more formidable force in the years to come.