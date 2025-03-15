Cubarsi: I'd sign Alvarez for Barcelona

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi admits he's a big fan of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Many inside the game have rallied to support the former Manchester City centre-forward after his penalty in Atletico's shootout defeat to Real Madrid in their round of 16 Champions League clash was ruled out by VAR for a 'double touch'.

Cubarsi said, “If I could bring in one player who would it be? Um, interesting question. I would choose Julian Alvarez."

He also told Mundo Deportivo: "Yes, of course I'd sign up for a Champions League final against Real Madrid. If we do a great job, we can reach the final. And if we're in the final, we'll give it our all, regardless of the team.

"And if it's Madrid, it would be a beautiful final for both us and everyone else. Madrid is one of the best, as is Barça. There's always been this rivalry. At any moment, they can win, or we can win, but it would be a great final to watch."

