Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: PSG will still buy big if Luis Enrique asks

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defended his players after yesterday's Club World Cup defeat to PSG.

Atletico were hammered 4-0 by the European champions in their tournament opener.

Simeone said afterwards: "Julián (Alvarez) played as number 9 and (Antoine) Griezmann as a second striker, criticising him doesn't help.

"Griezmann had a great chance to score and that's why I put him on the pitch. PSG is a team of young players, but when Luis Enrique needed something on the left wing, they paid 70 million (euros) to sign him (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia) in January.

"Angry with the referee? After 14 years, I'm done talking about referees. I'm done."

We tried and failed

On the performance, he also said: "As for the intention and commitment, I saw a team that tried, but failed. This tough defeat forces us to get good results in the next matches."

"It's the same heat in August. I don't blame the heat. It was true for both teams.

"They play very well. They are capable of making the difference. We could have done better, but it wasn't enough to do more than we did."