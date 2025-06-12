Atletico' stars Alvarez and Griezmann on the Club World Cup: We dream big things...

This year’s FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14th. The tournament will be staged across 12 venues in 11 US cities, featuring the biggest and best teams from around the world, including Atletico Madrid, whose stars cannot wait for it to get started.

Atletico Madrid players Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann spoke to DAZN ahead of the historic tournament to express their excitement about appearing in the FIFA showcase.

“This new World Cup makes me very excited. We are one of the best teams in the world. To be there, to be part of it, to represent LaLiga with this club is something very nice," said Alvarez.

"And also for the excitement of all the people, of all the fans of our club, for playing this beautiful competition. Teams from all over the world, with different cultures, and with different types of football games. of different continents, and that all 32 teams gather together, there will be something beautiful.

"The goal, obviously, is to compete, to win. We know it's going to be a difficult tournament, but we're going to prepare to do it in the best way and try to get as far as possible.

"We know that this club has fans from all over the world, and always through social media, we get the love and support. And well, being there in the United States, surely there are people from Atletico Madrid too. And well, it's going to be a nice opportunity for everyone to support us.”

Griezmann can't wait for PSG clash

Griezmann echoed Alvarez's sentiments and added, “The thing that excites me the most about this World Cup is that it's going to be the first. Being part of it is a pride for me and for the club. At the end of the day, we really want to go to the United States and start our first game against Paris (PSG).

"They are playing very well at an impressive level, but I think we are a team that can hurt them, and we saw it there in their home, where we won the game in the last second, and I hope we can have a great game.

"I think the atmosphere will be nice and different, a bit like a World Cup in countries with a lot of mix in the stands, and that makes the game even more beautiful to play and to see. For us, being there in that tournament was very important; it was our goal last year, and we were able to enter.

"We really want to have a good competition. We know that there will be a lot of people from Atleti, from Spain or from other countries, who will go to see the games. And to us, right? To give them the show and the desire of those who are not fans of Atleti, to be made of Atleti.

"We dream big things, and it's up to us to prove it in the field that we can compete against anyone and that we have the level to get to the final.”

Alvarez and Griezmann were speaking ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

