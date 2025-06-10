Diego Simeone sends message to Arsenal and Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez interest

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted it's 'logical' that Arsenal and Barcelona would be interested in striker Julian Alvarez.

The 25-year-old joined Atletico from Man City last summer in a deal reported to be around £82 million and he hasn’t looked back since.

Alvarez enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2024-25, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists in his 54 games across all competitions.

His fine form has garnered the attention of Arsenal and Barcelona among others, something that hasn’t surprised Simeone.

Simeone told La Nacion: "It’s logical, I can’t imagine any other scenario. Julian is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals, with status. How could everyone not want him? And Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool… the best have to want him.

“And for us, Atletico fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours. And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him. We have to help him feel happy. How will he feel happy? By winning.

“And to get there, we all have to give 110 per cent. And not just for him, of course, but for everyone."