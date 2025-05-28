Alvarez makes clear Atletico Madrid plans amid Prem rumours

Julian Alvarez has pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid.

Just one-year into a six-year contract at Atletico, the former Manchester City striker is being linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and City rivals Manchester United.

But Alvarez, taking to social media, has insisted he is fully committed to Atleti.

He said: "The first season at home is coming to an end. Thank you for always being there and for making me feel like I belong from day one."

Alvarez scored 29 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season.