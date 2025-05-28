Tribal Football
Most Read
Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Arsenal directors meet with agent of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres

Alvarez makes clear Atletico Madrid plans amid Prem rumours

Paul Vegas
Alvarez makes clear Atletico Madrid plans amid Prem rumours
Alvarez makes clear Atletico Madrid plans amid Prem rumoursLaLiga
Julian Alvarez has pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid.

Just one-year into a six-year contract at Atletico, the former Manchester City striker is being linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and City rivals Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Alvarez, taking to social media, has insisted he is fully committed to Atleti.

He said: "The first season at home is coming to an end. Thank you for always being there and for making me feel like I belong from day one."

Alvarez scored 29 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season.

Mentions
Alvarez JulianAtl. MadridArsenalBarcelonaManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona beat Man Utd & Arsenal to Joan Garcia deal
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez
Six clubs circling Chelsea for Nkunku