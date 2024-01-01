Tribal Football

Hungary captain Szoboszlai demands better from medicos after Vargas clash
Hungary captain Szoboszlai demands better from medicos after Vargas clash
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Germans hit first bump in the road as Hungary find late hope
Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeat
Liverpool midfielder Szobozslai: I should've played more last season
Klopp: Liverpool can be happy being third best
Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: Sometimes you can be worst on the pitch
Liverpool boss Klopp drops Salah for West Ham clash
The Regista - Man Utd vs Liverpool tactical review: Szoboszlai the carrier the key; Mainoo capable of more
Klopp urges Liverpool fans to be calm after Man Utd draw
Liverpool boss Klopp: Salah winner came from genius move
Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: It's never boring here
Liverpool boss Klopp happy for Clark, Musialowski after thrashing Sparta Prague
The Regista - Liverpool vs Man City tactical review: Energy & Klopp tweaks inspired fight-back
Man City ace Haaland: Liverpool clash why we play football
Liverpool boss Klopp full of praise for 2-goal Nunez after Sparta Prague thrashing
Patrik Berger exclusive: Sparta Prague or Liverpool? Klopp's exit & a shop window for Sparta stars
Liverpool boss Klopp coy on Szoboszlai making Sparta Prague clash
Schmadtke: I argued against paying Szoboszlai fee
Endo joins Gravenberch in Liverpool injury concern
Liverpool manager Klopp fears serious Jota injury
